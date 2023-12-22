Cape Town radio station exceeds its goal of employing 10,000 before Christmas

On the doorstep of Christmas, Smile FM’s Ryan O’Connor’s mission to employ 10,000 Capetonians before Christmas exceeded even his own expectations. In September, the Breakfast Show host embarked on an ambitious plan to ensure at least 10,000 households have a wonderful Christmas by ensuring gainful employment for many who had been without jobs.

But, just before Christmas, O’Connor could never have imagined that when he teamed up with the City of Cape Town and Leelyn Management, a company focused on developing leaders and contributing to South Africa’s economy by helping the unemployed in their job search, it would exceed their initial goal and ensure more than 10,000 people were employed. Speaking to IOL on Friday, O’Connor was delighted to share the news. Alderman James Vos. Picture: Supplied He said it was important as a Capetonian to do something to give back, and giving back starts at home - Cape Town.

O’Connor said while it was important to highlight many issues, he felt it was crucial to to do something tangible, instead of talking and bringing up statistics. “Three months ago, we aimed to employ 10,000 people before Christmas. Many said, How? I can happily say 12,914 people have been employed before Christmas,” he said happily. “I think of those households and what this will mean, as many have not seen this since the pandemic and many, prior to the pandemic, have not had a breadwinner,” O’Connor told IOL.

He said this amazing achievement could not have been done without the partnership of those involved, and he is already thinking of ways to increase this number in 2024. “I am already thinking of next year. I am really thinking about how we can improve these numbers. We need to go bigger and better,” he said. The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos, said its Jobs Connect programme played a pivotal role in employing residents of the city.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the City of Cape Town’s flagship workforce development programme called Jobs Connect played a pivotal role in securing 12,914 job opportunities, exceeding our target of 1, 000. I'm grateful for the impact and positive change we're creating together,” he said. The City launched Jobs Connect after Vos tasked his Economic Growth Department with creating an easy-to-use, accessible platform that connected work-seekers with employers. Studies showed everything that goes into finding a job — from sourcing opportunities to printing out CVs and transport to dropping off applications or going to interviews — can cost an unemployed person in South Africa up to R1,500 a month. "Jobs Connect reduces much of that stress with a streamlined job seekers’ application process by creating a user-friendly, low-cost online platform," Vos said.

The digital format allows people access to opportunities by mobile phone or desktop, and it is data-free for MTN and Vodacom users. Users create an online profile that serves as their digital CV. Thereafter, they complete a digital numeracy and literacy assessment. Both the CV and the assessment certificates are downloadable. Thus far, 97,982 people have signed up and been assessed on the platform. Once registered and assessed, people can go through the platform to see what training and learning opportunities are available. Job-seekers can drill down on opportunities by area. Individuals who are selected for an interview are then automatically notified by Jobs Connect via SMS or WhatsApp. How does it work? Job-seekers register their details online at jobsconnect.leelyn.co.za and complete a literacy and numeracy assessment, the results of which are added to a digital CV.

Business owners looking for talent can also register as employers by emailing [email protected]. "With Jobs Connect, the City is helping job-seekers source knowledge, training, and employment opportunities and linking businesses with the appropriate individuals that will help them expand their operations. Our mission is to shorten the unemployment queue, and with this programme, we are doing just that,” Vos said. [email protected]