‘I am strictly into the police and saving lives,’ says Mzansi ‘hot’ cop whose picture went viral

South Africans have been swooning over ‘Mzansi’s hottest cop’ for a while now and the heartthrob finally had a say in his capturing of the nation’s attention. Officer Devan Cox who is originally from the Eastern Cape and loves all things adventure, travelling, hiking, and camping spoke to Algoa FM about being suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

Cox is a constable in the South African Police Service (SAPS) Flying Squad department. He said his picture that went viral came as a surprise to him. He told the hosts of the breakfast show that he was a real person and in fact not ‘a bot’ or an artificially generated model like the dozens that have cropped up on social media as famous virtual influencers.

Devan Cox, Mzansi’s hottest police officer. Photo: Facebook Despite his good looks, he rubbished rumours of being a model. “I am strictly into the police and saving lives,” he said. Cox added that he lives being active and enjoys having a healthy lifestyle. The ‘hot cop’ revealed that he is also a father. “I am not married, but I am a father of two boys. So, a single dad,” he told the radio station.

Devan Cox, Mzansi’s hottest police officer. Photo: Facebook A lot of South African netizens (internet users) have been thirsting over the popular officer and requested that Cox be ‘transferred’ to their areas. “Officer Devan Cox should be moved from East London and deployed to Johannesburg. The rising crime levels in the city need more personnel on the ground,” wrote one X (Twitter) user. Another commented that that she had committed a crime by looking at his picture and that he must come and arrest her.