LOOK: Frendo’s Chicken restaurant shut down due to ‘multiple violations of health and safety regulations’ in Durban

The eThekwini Municipality’s Health Unit has shut down Frendo’s Chicken restaurant on Dr AB Xuma Street in Durban due to several alleged violations of health and safety regulations. Additionally, inspectors allegedly detected structural flaws, including a lack of an approved building plan and inadequate ventilation.

The City’s Health Unit also found alleged unlawful usage of the storage for sleeping quarters and faulty drainage systems. Conditions founds at Frendo’s Chicken. Picture: Supplied According to the City, the shutdown came after a thorough inspection discovered non-compliance with essential requirements, which posed a substantial risk to public health. “Some of the violations include trading without a valid Certificate of Acceptability, failure to provide records of food handler training, and pest control certification. The establishment also had an absence of supplier records and contravened Section 7(2) of the eThekwini Municipality: Food, Milk, and Milk Products By-Law 2022,” said the municipality in a statement.

Rose Van Heerden, Head of the City’s Health Unit, stated that eThekwini Municipality is dedicated to upholding food and hygiene standards. “We found serious non-compliance at this shop. We also noticed that the same premises had three different food establishments operating. “We are working with the Metro Police to conduct regular patrols to prevent Frendo’s from reopening illegally. Well done to our team of Environmental Health Practitioners for always putting public health first,” said Van Heerden.