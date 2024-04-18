Dubai has come to a complete grinding halt due to massive rainfall, which is uncommon in this typically dry area. Numerous flight have been delayed, diverted and cancelled, with thousands of foreign travellers stuck in flooded Dubai International Airport.

Dubai International Airport has experienced flooding on its runways, resulting in numerous flight delays, diversions and cancellations, with thousands of international travellers stranded. Dubai airport operator, in today’s post on X (formerly Twitter), strongly advised travellers to stay away from the airport, urging them “NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary”. Watch the video below to see more:

Reports from ETurbonews state that by Tuesday night, Dubai was already dealing with over 142mm of rainfall, which is typically the amount the region receives in 18 months, since the rain began on Monday night. AFP reported that power outages were reported around Dubai, which was dotted with flooded areas and submerged and abandoned cars. One road tunnel near the airport was flooded to its roof, and some residential villas were thigh-deep in water.

Similar scenes were visible around the Gulf state, including in Sharjah, neighbouring Dubai, where residents waded through main streets and paddled around on makeshift boats. According to the UAE government, the state has experienced the highest level of precipitation in its history, surpassing all previous records maintained by local meteorologists for the past 75 years. The absence of adequate drainage systems on numerous Dubai roadways, deemed unnecessary due to the region’s excessively arid climate, exacerbates the situation. Dubai falls within the vast Arabian desert.