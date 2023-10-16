LOOK: Experiences in Dubai that cannot be missed

Dubai, a glittering gem in the heart of the United Arab Emirates, is a city that never fails to amaze. With its stunning architecture, luxury shopping, world-class dining, and much more to experience, it's no wonder that Dubai has become one of the top travel destinations in the world.

In this article, we will explore some new experiences in Dubai for a seamless and affordable journey. Below are some new experiences you cannot miss in this vibrant city: 1. Dubai Crocodile Park

Explore the Dubai Crocodile Park, sprawled over a 20,000-square-meter area. Here, you'll gain unique insights into the lives of semi-aquatic reptiles. The park is home to over 250 Nile crocodiles, comfortably residing in three temperature-controlled basins, making it an ideal destination for an enjoyable and educational family outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Crocodile Park Official (@dubaicrocodilepark) Within the park, you'll also find a Natural History Museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, a beautifully landscaped Savanna-inspired area, a charming curio shop, tranquil waterfalls, inviting sandbanks, and a variety of dining options. As an added thrill, visitors on Thursdays through Sundays can witness captivating live feeding sessions.

2. Ain Dubai Ain Dubai, the Dubai Ferris Wheel, stands as a monumental achievement in engineering and design. As the world's tallest observation wheel, it pierces the skyline at over 800 feet, offering an extraordinary vantage point to behold Dubai's splendour and the sparkling coastline, stretching out to the endless azure sea.

A 40-minute journey within the air-conditioned cabins promises an indelible experience, making it an unforgettable adventure to share with your cherished companions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ain Dubai by Dubai Holding (@aindxbofficial)

3. Sky Views Dubai Elevating you to more than 600 feet above ground level, this experience offers a literal bird's-eye perspective of Dubai's breathtaking landscape, extending into the vast desert beyond. Situated atop the Address Sky View Hotel, this exhilarating adventure package presents three heart-pounding options: the Glass Slide, Edge Walk, and the Observatory.

For the daring souls, the Edge Walk beckons as you traverse along the building's edge, securely harnessed, of course. Revel in the panoramic vistas unfolding far below, while your sense of thrill soars to new heights.

4. Mushrif Park Biking and Hiking Trails Explore Dubai's newest cycling attraction in Mushrif National Park, featuring 20 kilometres of mountain biking trails, with an additional 30 kilometers coming soon. These trails cater to all skill levels, accommodating up to 3,000 cyclists daily. If you prefer walking, there's a 10-kilometre path with options for easy strolls or challenging hikes, complete with scenic viewpoints and amenities.

5. Neon Galaxy Dubai Parks and Resorts has injected new life into the picturesque outdoor setting of Riverland Dubai with the introduction of Neon Galaxy, a multi-level indoor adventure playworld. Encompassing a generous 860 square meters, this vibrant space is meticulously crafted for the enjoyment of children and young teens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Emirates (@lets_explore_emirates) Neon Galaxy offers a thrilling array of activities, including ninja courses, exhilarating slides, a rope-climbing zone, and engaging ball pits.

Adventure seekers can also take on the wipe-out challenge, while space-themed educational activities add an enriching dimension to the experience. For the littlest ones, there's a dedicated toddler area for hours of fun. 6. AYA While it's a haven for Instagram enthusiasts seeking to elevate their social media game, AYA, located within the atrium of WAFI City Mall, delivers far beyond just a picturesque backdrop.

As you enter this expansive 40,000 square foot area, you'll find yourself immersed in a world of cutting-edge sound, lighting, and graphics. AYA boasts 12 distinct zones, each weaving a unique narrative within this family-friendly destination. Obtaining a Dubai visa online and booking cheap flights to Dubai