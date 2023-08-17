IOL scoops 'Publisher of the Year' at 51st CESA Aon Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony

The Consulting Engineers South Africa (CESA) hosted its 51st Engineering Excellence Awards on Wednesday evening, and IOL was one of the rewarded recipients. The glitzy awards ceremony, in partnership with platinum title sponsor Aon South Africa, was held in Midrand, Johannesburg, and honoured companies and individuals in the consulting engineering industry as it celebrated innovation, quality, outstanding workmanship, and professionalism.

CESA chief executive officer, Chris Campbell congratulated all winners and finalists and stated that amid economic challenges and sluggish growth, it was essential to recognise the pivotal role of consulting in engineering. "While external factors may pose obstacles, our focus on delivering excellence must remain unwavering," Campbell said. Aon South Africa’s chief executive officer, Dr Nolwandle Mgoqi, said the company has had the privilege of witnessing significant contributions made by the engineering industry to the South African economy and every facet of society.

"Despite challenges and risks, the engineering industry continues to epitomise modernity and progress," Dr Mgoqi said. In the Publisher of the Year award, IOL was announced as the winner in the Daily News category. IOL’s Editor-in-Chief, Lance Witten, welcomed the award.

"IOL is honoured to be awarded Publisher of the Year. It is testimony to our commitment to covering a broad spectrum of news and information reportage that keeps South Africans informed and helps them navigate their world. "I am immensely proud of the work my team produces on a daily basis under very strained conditions, and I am confident that in our relentless pursuit of accurate, fair, and transformative reporting, we will remain among South Africa's most respected and well-read new titles," Witten said. Other winners in an array of categories on the night included John Robin Williamson, who received a Lifetime Industry Achievement award for his contribution to consulting in the engineering industry,

The Best International Project award was awarded to ARQ Consulting Engineers, the category of Engineering Technology and Innovation – HVAC Building Systems Design Excellence, Maninga Engineering won the award. BVi Consulting Engineers won the Business Excellence Award, while Koleko Solutions walked away as winners in the Small/Medium Company of the Year category. [email protected]