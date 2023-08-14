Unathi Nkayi flawlessly hosts Basadi in Music Awards after Khanyi Mbau drops them like a hot potato

The vibrant heart of the music and entertainment industry filled the Joburg Theatre this weekend for the much-anticipated second instalment of the annual Basadi in Music Awards. This grand celebration brought together remarkable female talents who have contributed to the arts in exceptional ways, embodying the essence of creativity, resilience, and empowerment.

The awards were not without chaos, even before the big night. A few hours before the ceremony, organisers announced that seasoned media personality Unathi Nkayi would be hosting instead of previously announced host Khanyi Mbau. While organisers did not explain the change, Mbau has been in Dubai and did not make it back to Mzansi, leaving organisers in quite a pickle.

Rehearsals throughout the week are said to have been held without the queen of bling and Nkayi was called in at the last minute to save the day. Unathi Nkayi replaced Khanyi Mbau at the 11th hour as the awards host. Picture: Supplied

Nonetheless, Nkayi delivered a flawless show, leaving many forgetting that Mbau was even meant to host. The long-awaited awards kicked off with a medley performance by Andile Gaelesiwe, Khanyo Maphumulo, Tshedi Mholo, Winnie Khumalo and Tamara Dey, which was a trip down memory lane. Compared to the inaugural awards, this year’s ceremony was about celebrating the queens that paved the way for the younger generation, which was the theme of last year.

Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Letta Mbulu, PJ Powers, and Angelique Kidjo, also were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the world of music. Andile Gaelesiwe takes to the stage to perform. Picture: Supplied

The all-female band ensured that the musical performances by Msaki, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Yanga Sobetwa, Maleh, Mpho Sebina and Vicky Sampson were flawless. Metro FM's Khutso Theledi claimed the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award and gave an emotional speech that paid tribute to her late father and celebrated her journey in entertainment. Lwah Ndlunkulu secured the evening's top honours by clinching both Artist of the Year and Song of the Year accolades, the latter for her mesmerising collaboration ‘Ithuba’ with Siya Ntuli.

An emotional Lady Amar bagged DJ of the Year, managing to beat stiff competition from some of the top female DJs, such as Uncle Waffles and Ms Cosmo. An emotional Lady Amar takes to the stage to accept her award. Picture: Supplied

Q Twins also came out on top by winning the Most Streamed Female Song category for their song, ‘Sobonana.’ In their speech, they thanked DJ Tira who signed them after their dramatic ‘Idols South Africa’ exit. Founder Hloni Modise-Matau took to the stage and reflected on her journey about putting the awards together revealing how she was admitted to a mental health hospital but fought hard and made things happen.

Khutso Theledi accepts her Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award with her mother by her side. Picture: Supplied “The second Basadi in Music Awards was an incredible success echoing women's profound impact in the music and entertainment industry. “This event showcased industry creativity and strength while acknowledging the often unnoticed dedication of women behind the scenes.”