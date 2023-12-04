Meet Tiny Miss Western Province 2023 from Atlantis

Meet the four-year-old from Atlantis, just outside Cape Town, who has managed to clinch the title of Tiny Miss Western Province at the weekend. It was a day of extreme excitement for the Bodkin family from Protea Park, as they had so much to celebrate, including the fourth birthday of little Sameeykah and her winning six certificates and bringing home two crowns at the prestigious pageant in Monte Vista on Saturday.

Speaking to IOL on Monday, proud mother Shamoodah Kader-Bodkin, 28, said her daughter was intrigued by modelling and the pageantry scene by watching YouTube videos. “She was always watching the YouTube videos, and then she'd put on make-up, put on her heels (I bought her this cute pair), and walk around modelling in the house,” she said. Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis was crowned Tiny Miss Western Province 2023 at the weekend. Picture: Supplied Described as a talkative, vibrant, and outspoken little girl, Sameeykah has only been in the modelling industry for two months.

“I asked her if she wanted to model, and she said yes. I then decided to write her into a modelling school,” the mother of three says. The toddler then joined a local modelling school in Atlantis, House of Walkers. She is the youngest member of the school.

Shameeykah Bodkin from Atlantis was crowned Tiny Miss Western Province 2023 at the weekend. Picture: Supplied “At the modelling school, she is being trained exceptionally well, and she loves her pageant sisters. She is currently the youngest at the school, but she is enjoying every moment of it,” Kader-Bodkin said. At the pageant the weekend, her family was overwhelmed by emotions as the adjudicator kept on calling out the toddler’s name during the prize-giving. Sameeykah was not only crowned Tiny Miss Western Province 2023; she was also crowned Ambassador and received certificates for best ramp, best evening wear, most photogenic, and public choice.

The tiny queen also received an invitation to Miss Jnr South Africa 2024. The ages for this pageant are between three and 21. “It was so overwhelming, and we were all so excited. Sameeykah, however, did not understand and asked why they kept calling her name. She has just been doing this for fun, and we never expected this,” Kader-Bodkin told IOL. “She asked me,' Mommy, what is going on?, and I explained to her that she won. When she understood and was happy, she kept saying ‘princess’ and I told her, ‘no, you’re the queen’.”

Just last week, Sameeykah placed in the top three as the first princess for the Miss Jomos Powers pageant in her hometown. Now, with sights on the upcoming pageant, the aspiring Miss South Africa and her family are hoping to get sponsors, as pageants do get expensive. The entry and registration process costs approximately R4,000, along with gifts that need to be bought, flights and accommodation in Gauteng, and attire for categories during the pageant.