Wednesday, May 25, 2022

My Fellow South Africans: James Matthews

Revered South African poet James Matthews, photographed by Ian Landsberg (African News Agency/ANA)

Published 1h ago

Age is a beautiful phase

I am at peace with my journey

age is not an omen of fear

terrifying in its presence

age is a sanctuary that will

transform itself into an oasis

age is a beautiful phase.

- James Matthews, 93

There are many terms to describe James Matthews. Freedom fighter. Publisher. Writer. Poet. Journalist.

A man who fought oppression and injustice with his words and more. Matthews, born in Cape Town’s colourful Bo-Kaap, turned 93 this week.

On Africa Day, May 25, 2019, he was honoured on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Matthews remains among one of the most prominent and influential voices to come out of Cape Town.

Here he is photographed in his Athlone home by Ian Landsberg.

* My Fellow South Africans is an editorial campaign powered by IOL which aims to build a more inclusive society by introducing South Africans to one another.

