On this day in history, August 2

1100 King William II of England (William Rufus) is killed by an arrow shot by Sir Walter Tyrell while hunting in the New Forest.

1343 A French nobleman, Olivier IV de Clisson, is beheaded on the orders of the French king. Olivier’s enraged widow, Jeanne de Clisson, sells her estates and raises a force of men with which to attack French shipping and ports. The ‘Lioness of Brittany’ then plies the English Channel for 13 years with a small fleet of black-painted ships with red sails, led by her flagship, the My Revenge. Legend has it, she would personally torture and behead her prisoners, leaving only one alive to go back to France and warn their navy of the doom they would face if they happened to meet with her menacing and merciless fleet. Jeanne’s name became a popular legend on both sides of the Channel. While most of her story is seen as a folk tale, there’s evidence proving her existence and crucial moments of her life, like her birth, marriages, the trial and sentence of Olivier, and the place of her death. However, all the interesting and almost fantastical elements of the story are quite hard to prove, since the only records of her pirate years were spread through stories that lack of verifiable facts. Still, her story has survived and shows that, even in a time when women were not destined to become the protagonists of amazing stories, there were many who challenged that thought. She is portrayed as a hurt woman willing to risk everything to fight against injustice, who did not care about the role she was expected to fulfil, and who showed all her courage and leadership skills to lead a fleet against one of the most powerful armies in the world.

1610 During explorer Henry Hudson’s search for the Northwest Passage, he sails into the great bay in Canada that bears his name.