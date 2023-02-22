Woman who joined Islamic State group in her teens loses bid to restore UK citizenship
By AFP | Published Feb 22, 2023
By AFP | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Letter to the Editor | Published Feb 12, 2023
By AFP | Published Nov 23, 2022
By Opinion | Published Nov 20, 2022
By Sameer Naik | Published Nov 12, 2022
By Letter to the Editor | Published Oct 30, 2022
By Karishma Dipa | Published Oct 8, 2022
By Shaun Smillie | Published Aug 20, 2022
By Opinion | Published May 29, 2022
By AFP | Published May 27, 2022
By Reuters | Published May 19, 2022
By Reuters | Published Oct 25, 2021
By Agence de Presse Africaine | Published Oct 7, 2021
By AFP | Published Sep 16, 2021
By AFP | Published Sep 3, 2021