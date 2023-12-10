On this day in history, December 10

1510 The Muslim residents of Goa surrender to Portuguese forces, who slaughter them.

1851 American librarian Melvil Dewey is born in Adams Center, New York. He invents the Dewey decimal book classification system and urges the use of the metric system.

1799 France is the first country to adopt the metric system.

1896 Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel dies in San Remo, Italy. His will stipulates his $9 million estate be used to reward those who have made valuable contributions to humanity. The prizes are presented in Stockholm annually on the anniversary of his death.

1907 The worst night of the Brown Dog riots in London, when 1 000 medical students clash with 400 police officers over a memorial for animals that have been vivisected.

1926 The second part of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, which he has a working title of Four-and-a-Half Years (of Struggle) Against Lies, Stupidity and Cowardice, is published.