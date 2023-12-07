On this day in history, December 7

1703 The greatest wind storm recorded in Great Britain, makes landfall, with wind gusts of up to 200kp/h. Some 9 000 people die. The Royal Navy loses 13 ships and 1 500 sailors.

1909 Inventor Leo Baekeland patents Bakelite, sparking the birth of the plastics industry.

1941 The US Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is attacked by 200 Japanese aircraft in a surprise raid that lasts just over one hour and leaves nearly 3 000 Americans dead. Eighteen ships were sunk or run aground, including five battleships. All of the Americans casualties were non-combatants, given the fact there was no state of war yet. In so doing the Japanese attempted to knock America out of a Pacific war before it started. Overshadowed by the aerial attack, Japan also launched midget submarines against the American stronghold. The attack was not without warning, or precedent and had the Americans heeded the warnings and warning signs, the attack, if not war, could have been prevented.

1949 Chinese nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek and his government flee to Taiwan.