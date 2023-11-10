On this day in history, November 10

Some of the more interesting things that happened on this day. 1775 The US Marine Corps is founded at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia by Samuel Nicholas.

1847 German emigrants leave Bremen for Natal, with many of them settling in Pinetown and New Germany. 1871 Journalist Henry Morton Stanley encounters David Livingstone at Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika. Stanley began his search the previous March for Livingstone who had been missing for two years. Upon locating him, he the immortal words, “‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ 1885 German engineer Gottlieb Daimler unveils the world’s first motorcycle.

1942 Following the British victory at El Alamein in North Africa, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill says: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” 1969 Sesame Street, known for its Muppet characters, makes its debut. It is one of the longest-running US TV shows in history. 1982 Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev dies of a heart attack while in office.

1991 South Africa, with a team led by Clive Rice and featuring the likes of Jimmy Cook, Allan Donald, Andrew Hudson, Peter Kirsten, Adrian Kuiper, Kepler Wessels and Mandy Yachad, return to international cricket with an ODI against India in Calcutta. 1995 Despite worldwide pleas for clemency, writer and human rights activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others are executed in Nigeria. They had said they were framed because of opposition to the oil industry in the Niger delta. 2007 ¿Por qué no te callas? (Why don’t you shut up?) says Spain’s King Juan Carlos to Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez at the Ibero-American Summit in Santiago, Chile, at which Chávez repeatedly interrupted the speech of the Spanish prime minister. Following international attention and praise, it became an overnight sensation, gaining cult status as a mobile-phone ringtone; spawning a domain name; a contest; T-shirt sales; a TV programme; and YouTube videos.