On this day in history, November 22

1497 In the teeth of a howling gale, Vasco da Gama’s little squadron of four ships rounds the Cape of Good Hope, becoming the first recorded people to do so, while searching for a sea route to India. (It’s possible that the Phoenicians and Chinese did so earlier).

1718 The notorious Blackbeard, arguably the best-known figure from the Golden Age of Piracy – which stretched from the late 1600s to the mid-1720s – meets a gruesome end at the hands of British naval Lieutenant Robert Maynard, who had been sent to hunt him down. After a close-quarters battle, Blackbeard’s headless body is pitched overboard. Some accounts have it that the top half of his skull was later turned into a punch bowl that was “enlarged with silver, or silver plated,” and used for a time at one of the taverns in Williamsburg, Virginia. If this, in fact is true, the grisly artefact is lost, for it has not turned up since.

1869 In Dumbarton, Scotland, the clipper Cutty Sark is launched. She is one of the last clippers built, and the only one surviving.

1899 During the Anglo-Boer War Battle of Willow Grange in KZN, two British soldiers and two burghers are knocked unconscious by lightning, while a burgher and six horses are killed near Brynbella, not far from Mooi River.