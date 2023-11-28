On this day in history, November 28

1520 Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan passes through the straits that bear his name (at the southern tip of South America), crossing from the Atlantic Ocean into the Pacific.

1663 The first report of giraffes in Southern Africa is made by Jonas de la Guerre, whose expedition to Namaqualand finds them at Spoegrivier (Spit River), 190km south of the Orange River.

1717 Pirate Blackbeard captures a French slave ship, which he renames the “Queen Anne’s Revenge” and uses her as his flagship.

1720 Anne Bonny and Mary Read are tried on charges of piracy, found guilty, and sentenced to death in Spanish Town, Jamaica, although their pregnancies win them stays of execution.