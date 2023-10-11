On this day in history, October 11

Some of the more interesting things that happened on this day.

1521 Pope Leo X titles England’s King Henry VIII ‘Defender of the Faith’. Yet in less than 10 years Henry would snub the pope and dump Catholicism, because of its refusal to annul his marriage, and establish the Church of England (Anglicans), with himself as the head.

1634 The Burchardi Flood, on the North Sea coast of Europe, overruns dykes and drowns up to 15 000 people.

1649 After a 10-day siege, Oliver Cromwell’s English troops storm and sack Wexford, Ireland, killing over 2 000 Irish troops and 1 500 civilians.