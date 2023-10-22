On this day in history, October 22

Some of the more interesting things that happened on this day.

1797 André-Jacques Garnerin makes the first known parachute jump, from a balloon 1 000m above Paris.

1884 The Royal Observatory in Britain is adopted as the prime meridian of longitude.

1895 In Paris an express train derails after overrunning the buffer stop, crashing through a wall and falling 10m to the road below.

1927 The Rev Allan Hendrickse is born in Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape. A staunch anti-apartheid activist and leader of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives in the Tricameral Parliament, he infuriates President PW Botha, who demands his resignation from the cabinet after Hendrickse describe Botha’s behaviour in a speech as being like that of ‘a rat in a corner’.

1947 The Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan begins, just after the partition of India. The conflict continues to this day.