It’s Father’s Day, here is a selection of significant and interesting snippets of news, with a South African angle, on this day over the ages The first Father’s Day service occurred in Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 5, 1908, after hundreds of men died in the worst mining accident in US history. Grace Golden Clayton, the daughter of a dedicated minister, proposed a service to honour all fathers, especially those who had died. Although it was not accepted then, in 1909 Sonora Smart Dodd, who along with her five brothers was raised by her father, after attending a Mother's Day church service, convinced the Spokane Ministerial Association to celebrate Father's Day worldwide. There are other origins of of the day too: There is a customary day for the celebration of fatherhood in the Catholic Europe which dates back to at least 1508, while for centuries, the Eastern Orthodox Church appointed the second Sunday before Nativity as the Sunday of the Forefathers to commemorate the ancestors of Christ according to the flesh, starting with Adam and emphasising the patriarch Abraham, to whom God said, ‘In thy seed shall all the nations of the Earth be blessed’.

In addition to Father's Day, International Men's Day is celebrated in many countries on 19 November in honor of both men and boys.[ 64AD The Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero. It destroys 70% of the city, but he never did fiddle while Rome burnt. That was made up. 1743 The first half-page newspaper advert is published, in the NY Weekly Journal.

1914 Mohandas Gandhi, after successfully leading campaigns of Passive Resistance in this country, leaves Cape Town for India. 1915 The Second Battle of Isonzo, between the Austro-Hungarian and Italian armies, begins. The slaughter sees 80 000 casualties. 1925 Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf, (the first title was the more catchy Four and a Half Years [of Struggle] Against Lies, Stupidity and Cowardice).

1926 Author and journalist Herman Charles Bosman (Herman Malan) shoots and kills his stepbrother David Russell during a quarrel. 1936 The Spanish Civil War begins. 1938 Douglas “Wrong Way” Corrigan arrives in Ireland – he took off from New York for California.

1968 Intel is founded in Mountain View, California. 1976 Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics. 1988 Abu Nidal terrorists kill 9 people on a cruise ship.

1992 A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes (The Horrible CERN Girls – an all-female parody pop group) is taken, it becomes the first photo posted to the World Wide Web. 1997 SA’s “Baby Jake” Matlala wins the IBA world junior flyweight title. 1996 At the Battle of Mullaitivu, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam capture a Sri Lankan Army base, killing over 1 200 soldiers.

1998 President Nelson Mandela marries Graça Machel on his 80th birthday. 1999 SA breaststroke swimmer Penny Heyns sets the first two of four world records in two days in southern California. 2010 The first international UN Mandela Day is held.