On this day, June 23

Significant and interesting snippets of news, with a South African angle, from this day in history

1835 The mission station Berea at Port Natal is renamed D’Urban, after Sir Benjamin D’Urban, governor of the Cape Colony.

1868 Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for his ‘Type-Writer’, which is different from earlier versions in that he arranged the arms carrying the letters most frequently jammed (caused by speedy typists) as far apart as possible, creating the ‘Qwerty’ keyboard, which is still in use today. In 1873 he sold the patent to Remington. An early customer was Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain. His The Adventures of Tom Sawyer was the first novel written on a typewriter.

1894 The International Olympic Committee is founded in Paris.