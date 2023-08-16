PICS: Mowbray Cemetery opens prayer facilities for visitors

The Mowbray Cemetery in Cape Town has announced it has opened its facility to performing Salah (prayer) to visitors. Chairman of the Moslem Cemetery Board and Secretary of the Muslim Judicial Council’s Burial Association, Faizal Sayed said the cemetery has been undergoing numerous upgrades over the last two years.

The salah facility, which is located in the administration block near Gate 1 at the cemetery, was designated months ago and, after undergoing its final processes, is now finally open. The facility also has carefully chosen tiles and colours, including Arabic calligraphy, which was installed by a specialist in laser-cut Arabic calligraphy. The salah facility at the Mowbray Cemetery is now open to the public. Picture: Supplied “We are thrilled to announce the opening of a salah facility at Mowbray Cemetery. This new addition will provide our community with a convenient and respectful space to perform prayers whilst they are visiting. We believe that this initiative will benefit our Muslim community.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of this project, and we look forward to the facility serving our community for many years to come,” Sayed said. The salah facility at the Mowbray Cemetery is now open to the public. Picture: Supplied Second Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and chairman of the MJC Burial Administration, Sheikh Riad Fataar said the Mowbray Cemetery, along with other cemeteries, is moving towards easing the situation of people who are grieving as well as giving people various opportunities through the provision of upgraded facilities. The salah facility at the Mowbray Cemetery is now open to the public. Picture: Supplied "These facilities (like the new salah facility) are a result of people working in harmony and understanding and working for the good of the community.