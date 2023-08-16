Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

PICS: Mowbray Cemetery opens prayer facilities for visitors

Mowbray Cemetery. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Mowbray Cemetery. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 16m ago

Share

The Mowbray Cemetery in Cape Town has announced it has opened its facility to performing Salah (prayer) to visitors.

Chairman of the Moslem Cemetery Board and Secretary of the Muslim Judicial Council’s Burial Association, Faizal Sayed said the cemetery has been undergoing numerous upgrades over the last two years.

The salah facility, which is located in the administration block near Gate 1 at the cemetery, was designated months ago and, after undergoing its final processes, is now finally open.

The facility also has carefully chosen tiles and colours, including Arabic calligraphy, which was installed by a specialist in laser-cut Arabic calligraphy.

The salah facility at the Mowbray Cemetery is now open to the public. Picture: Supplied

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of a salah facility at Mowbray Cemetery. This new addition will provide our community with a convenient and respectful space to perform prayers whilst they are visiting. We believe that this initiative will benefit our Muslim community.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of this project, and we look forward to the facility serving our community for many years to come,” Sayed said.

The salah facility at the Mowbray Cemetery is now open to the public. Picture: Supplied

Second Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and chairman of the MJC Burial Administration, Sheikh Riad Fataar said the Mowbray Cemetery, along with other cemeteries, is moving towards easing the situation of people who are grieving as well as giving people various opportunities through the provision of upgraded facilities.

The salah facility at the Mowbray Cemetery is now open to the public. Picture: Supplied

"These facilities (like the new salah facility) are a result of people working in harmony and understanding and working for the good of the community.

"We see a revivalist era in cemeteries now," Fataar said.

The salah facility at the Mowbray Cemetery is now open to the public. Picture: Supplied

Moslem Cemetery board member Advocate Shameemah Dollie Salie said while the facility is not huge in size, it is symbolic of a time of improvement, growth, care, and consideration.

"The salah facility makes things easier for visitors who spend time in the cemetery and for those who need a tranquil and peaceful place to perform their prayers. It also provides a place for those passing by at the time of prayer. The public is welcome to visit and make full use of the many facilities established in the last few years," Salie said.

Related Topics:

religion and beliefhuman interestMuslim Judicial CouncilCape TownSouth AfricaSocial Cohesion