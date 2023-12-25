Police officer brings cheer to hearts of Lavender Hill tots

The sight of a road cordoned off is a common occurrence for the residents of Lavender Hill and its surrounds. Usually, it is an indication of yet another crime scene in the gang-ridden suburb of Cape Town. However, on Saturday, in St Swithin Road, Military Heights informal settlement was blocked off for a very different reason.

Thanks to the Michelle Davids Foundation, for 450 children in the area it was a day filled with bright smiles and festive cheer when each child’s name was called up to collect a beautifully wrapped Santa gift box. The gifts contained items ranging from stationery, toys, clothing, and toiletries. These were sponsored by friends, colleagues, and formal sponsors, including Santa Shoebox Project. Davids, a police officer, founded the NGO in 2019 and is run by herself and her husband, Alfonzo Davids.

Planning for the event which started in May, and kicked off with Michelle and other dance groups busting some moves to popular tunes provided by DJ Vicentio Jaftha. This was followed by dance challenges which involved the spectators and prizes for some of the participants. Thanks to the Michelle Davids Foundation, for 450 children in the area, it was a day filled with bright smiles and festive cheer, when each child's name was called up to collect a beautifully wrapped Santa gift box. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News "For many (children) it's the only gift they receive for the entire year because parents are struggling. I know what this means for my community; I know what it means for the kids receiving it (a gift) and for the parents. We don't just give this gift at the end of the year; we interact with them throughout the year.

"We have a feeding scheme and my job [as a police officer] also allows me to assist them with other issues that they have. It gives me great joy to be able to do this for them, knowing [because of] the challenges that they face, there would be so many kids that would not have something new for the year. "I am so grateful that I can give back to the very community that I have grown up in and I've been able to make it out (alive) and so many of my peers that grew up with me never made it out," Davids said. Seven-year-old Emily Beukes said she danced, had fun, and enjoyed the party and the gift she received.