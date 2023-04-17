Public support helped two Cape Town firefighters cross the finish line at the Two Oceans Half Marathon

Cape Town - As thousands took part in the Two Oceans Marathon on Sunday in Cape Town, two firefighters conquered the half-marathon section with the support and cheers of the public. Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan took on the gruelling 21.1km marathon in the Mother City heat for the second time in a row in their full firefighting gear.

The firefighters were drumming up support and donations for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. Carelse has been a firefighter for 22 years and is the Divisional Commander based at the Goodwood Fire Station. Firefighters Renaldo Duncan and Jermaine Carelse ready to run the Two Oceans half marathon in full gear on Sunday. Picture/Video:Ian Landsberg. Duncan has been a firefighter for 13 years and is based at Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire Station.

The duo aimed aim to finish in a time of two hours and 40 minutes or faster. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, congratulated the firefighters for their amazing feat.



To continue to donate, visit https://t.co/LSoVoTtyoq.#CTStaff pic.twitter.com/XHIY4wPzza — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) April 16, 2023 “Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan set off to take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon on their full fire gear, jackets, and helmets. Their action has brought much attention, which they wanted to use in their effort to raise funds for the Volunteer Wildfire Services.

"At 9.21am, both firefighters crossed the finish line in a time of two hours and 41 minutes, an amazing feat which has earned the respect of all. "They have demonstrated the dedication and endurance of what it truly means to be a firefighter," Smith said. Carelse said the media hype and attention have made it all worthwhile as they completed the marathon for a worthy cause.

However, while they were ready to conquer their challenge, it did not come without some nerves. Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan after their half marathon being assessed by paramedics. Photo: CoCT “There was a little bit of nervousness and expectation when we heard who will all be at the finish line. “So you knew you had to finish this marathon.

“There were a lot of people who cheered us on and people who took selfies with us and said well done. It’s not about individuals but for a non-profit organisation. “At the top of Southern Cross, our legs still felt good, and we knew there was a bit of an incline left to do. But I think we succeeded, and the last 400 metres was the best because you knew it was the last, and it was on grass, and after, we can relax,” Carelse said. Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will be taking on the Two Oceans Half Marathon. Photo: CoCT Duncan said he was so excited about the half marathon that he could barely sleep.

“During the race, I was a bit overzealous and got hyped by the crowds, so I went a bit too fast sometimes, so he (Carelse) had to reel me in. “It was such an amazing experience, especially the last part. I was energized by the crowd. We had those from Volunteer Wildfire Services along the road cheering us on and running with us for a bit. “When we were going slower, we could hear others explaining to people why we were doing this,” he said.

Duncan joked that Carelse could have beaten him but probably did not because he felt sorry for him as the pair crossed the finish line together. So while they may have conquered the Two Oceans Half Marathon, Carelse urges members of the public to do their bit. “Our job is done, and it's up to the public to donate,” Carelse said.