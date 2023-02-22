Senior Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships under way in Cape Town

Cape Town - The International Ice Hockey Federation 2023 Senior Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship DIV II Group B is currently under way at the ice station at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town.
The championship kicked off on Monday and the City of Cape Town announced itself as a proud sponsor of the tournament.
The tournament will run until Sunday, February 26.
It kicked off with a match between New Zealand and Croatia.
This was followed by an clash between the host nation South Africa and Australia.
A successful Cape Town ePrix can only be a springboard for a F1 race in SA, says Kelvin van der Linde
Cape Town E Prix: Traffic and parking disruptions for this week
Wolvaardt banking on ‘incredible’ home support to propel Proteas Women into T20 World Cup semi-final
‘We got the power …’ How the Formula E Cape Town E-Prix deal with Stage 6 load shedding
According to Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, this was the first of five days of action, with 10 matches to be played in total.
He said the City of Cape Town’s sponsorship of the tournament forms part of its efforts to provide more support to women’s sports and elevate its status in South Africa.
“The standard of play on the ice is world championship level and our role is to provide support and an enabling environment to ensure the athletes showcase the best of their ability,” Smith said.
“We believe this has the potential to grow the status of ice hockey, attract new fans and other sponsors for the sustainability of the sport going forward.
“The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with the Western Province Ice Hockey Association to contribute towards achieving these goals.”
Day game tickets are free but the price of night time game tickets starts from R100.
The Western Province Ice Hockey Association is also inviting schools to attend games days which are free to the public.
Tickets can be purchased via Computicket.
IOL