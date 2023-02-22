Senior Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships under way in Cape Town

Cape Town - The International Ice Hockey Federation 2023 Senior Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship DIV II Group B is currently under way at the ice station at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town. The championship kicked off on Monday and the City of Cape Town announced itself as a proud sponsor of the tournament.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tournament will run until Sunday, February 26. It kicked off with a match between New Zealand and Croatia. The International Ice Hockey Federation 2023 Senior Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship DIV II Group B is taking place at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. Photo: CoCT This was followed by an clash between the host nation South Africa and Australia.

According to Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, this was the first of five days of action, with 10 matches to be played in total. He said the City of Cape Town’s sponsorship of the tournament forms part of its efforts to provide more support to women’s sports and elevate its status in South Africa. The International Ice Hockey Federation 2023 Senior Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship DIV II Group B is taking place at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. Photo: CoCT “The standard of play on the ice is world championship level and our role is to provide support and an enabling environment to ensure the athletes showcase the best of their ability,” Smith said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We believe this has the potential to grow the status of ice hockey, attract new fans and other sponsors for the sustainability of the sport going forward. “The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with the Western Province Ice Hockey Association to contribute towards achieving these goals.” Day game tickets are free but the price of night time game tickets starts from R100.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Western Province Ice Hockey Association is also inviting schools to attend games days which are free to the public. Tickets can be purchased via Computicket. [email protected]