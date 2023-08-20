WATCH: Bryoni Govender schools us on how to say her name, shares experience of being named Miss SA 2023 runner-up

In a candid video, Bryoni Govender shared her experience of being named Miss SA 2023 runner up and schooled us on how to pronounce her name. In a video of her applying her make-up, Govender joked about the mispronunciation of her name.

"You guys are silly, when you don't see a name that is not common, you guys freak out. So, I think I need to school ya'll on how to pronounce my name properly first. My name is Bryoni. Bry-o-ni. Bryoni, so simple. It's unique, yes. Thank you. It's so easy. You literally pronounce it the way you see it," the aspiring lawyer, model, LLB graduate and candidate attorney, said while applying her make-up. She also shared her experience of clinching the runner-up title, adding that everything after being announced [as a finalist in the pageant] was a blur. "When I look back at pictures of myself speaking to this person or hugging that person, I'm like oh yes, I did that," she laughed.

"But when Bonang announced me in the Top 2, I already felt like a winner. Being in the Top 2 was absolutely amazing because, of course I wanted to win don't get me wrong, but saying it and actually experiencing it is a little bit different," Govender said, adding that in her heart she already felt like a winner. She said she was happy and her heart was full at being selected in the Top 2. Govender said she was enthralled at the opportunity to go to Miss Universe.

She said when Joubert was announced as Miss SA, she felt happy.