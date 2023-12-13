WATCH: Santa surprises Parkwood kids

Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities. Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News

South Africa - Cape Town -12 December 2023: Pick n Pay asap! orchestrated a heart-warming surprise at the I Can Academy in Parkwood, Cape Town, delivering a burst of holiday joy to over 23 unsuspecting children and their dedicated teacher, Alletta Frans. The surprise came in the form of "Father Freshmas," who, atop his trusty delivery steed, delivered gifts and a R50,000 donation to upgrade the Educare facilities - Pictures: Tracey Adams / IOL News