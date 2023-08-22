WATCH: Tokyo Sexwale has high hopes for hyper electric car world cup

From the thrilling racetracks of Europe to the bustling streets of Asia and Africa to the sprawling landscapes of the Americas, the Elite World Cup will challenge drivers and engineers alike to redefine the boundaries of speed, performance and sustainability. Teams from around the world will compete in a series of eight to 10 exhilarating World Cup race weekends, pushing the limits of electric vehicle technology to new heights.

In a world first for motorsport, former politician,Tokyo Sexwale and his Chinese counterparts have announced the launch of the Elite World Cup for hyper cars. The first-of-its-kind racing championship was announced just hours before the start of the 15th Brics Summit taking place in Sandton, Gauteng, this week. Pressing go between September 2024 and March 2025, the Elite World Cup will deliberately unfold at the traditional racing calendar off-season.

Founding members of the new Elite World Cup consortium, Sexwale, Liu Yu and Stephen Watson, believe the event set the stage for the first electric hyper car World Cup, kicking off in September next year. "The Elite World Cup is not just a racing competition. It is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and sustainability," Sexwale said. Watson explained that the event is called 'Elite' for a reason.

Tokyo Sexwale and his wife, Natacha da Silva. Picture: Supplied "We will engage and invite experienced international racing car drivers that have competed across F1, Indy Car, NASCAR, WRC and the likes. We want the drivers and teams who have established themselves and represented their countries in various prestigious motorsport championships around the world," he said.

"Leading the charge as the preferred Elite World Cup hyper car is the remarkable high-powered Lotus Evija. The Lotus Evija embodies the pinnacle of electric vehicle engineering, seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with breathtaking performance," explained Yu.

He said as a road car, the Lotus already holds fast its reputation as a striking manifestation of elegance and raw power. With 2000+ bhp (brake horsepower) and acceleration of 0 to 300kmh in just over nine seconds, the Lotus in its commercial glory, is no stranger to the intrepid petrol head. Yu said the Lotus Evija on display at Sandton Square, is a limited-edition Emerson Fittipaldi (Brazil), one of only eight in the world.

Liu Yu and his family at the launch. Picture: Supplied "Its captivating design, featuring sleek lines and aerodynamic contours, speaks to the fusion of form and function. Beneath its gloating exterior lies a cove of engineering excellence – an all-electric powertrain that delivers astonishing acceleration, exceptional handling, and an exhilarating driving experience that competitive drivers crave," he said.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Lotus Evija, Sexwale said former president, Nelson Mandela recognised that sport has the power to unite nations, driving patriotism and its positive influence for change. "Launching the Elite World Cup, on Nelson Mandela Square at the foot of Madiba’s statue on the eve of the BRICS Summit, is the start of a new and exciting era," he added.