Each week, stand a chance to win a 4 ball golf voucher worth over R2000 at one of the esteemed golf course we visit in the "Signature Holes in Cape Town & the Winelands in support of Cupcakes of Hope series' In this week's episode we were joined by IOl Editor in – Lance Witten to play the Signature Hole at the Rondebosch Golf Club.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lance is an experienced storyteller with a demonstrated history of working in the media production industry. Skilled in News Writing, Film, Documentaries, Editing, Broadcasting, MC-ing, Digital Strategy, Print Production and Journalism Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726). Their aim is to raise awareness and funds for the medical assistance of children with cancer here in South Africa. To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series.

Show your support and help these young, brave cancer warriors through Cupcakes of Hope. Simply click here and purchase a R100 raffle ticket to be entered into the weekly draw. This week's golf voucher is generously gifted by Rondebosch Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa. This week’s Signature Hole is the 04th hole at Rondebosch Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa

Story continues below Advertisement

Hole 4 - Par 4 The stroke 1 is long and straight, and even the long hitters will likely have a long iron in to the green. For most, the best strategy is to play it as a three-shot par 4 and hope to get up and down for par. Rondebosch Golf Club’s 18-hole course is considered a ‘must-play’ Cape Town course amongst golfers. Situated only ten minutes from Cape Town’s city center, with magnificent views of Devil’s Peak and Table Mountain, the course is a popular choice for local and foreign visitors. Since its establishment in 1911, the club has built a solid tradition, which is upheld by its loyal membership. The even balance of members and visitors makes for a welcoming, warm & friendly environment. Bar and Bistro offerings provide superb value; take a turn out of the afternoon traffic and join us on the upstairs deck for a beer and a pizza while the sun sets – the view is very special. Careful management has ensured that the course maintains its excellent condition all year round. Rondebosch Golf Course is a challenge to the serious golfer but is also accessible to the less experienced player.

Story continues below Advertisement