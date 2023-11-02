First women chair and vice chair are appointed to lead new board of Two Oceans Marathon

Despite it being 2023, there are still many ‘firsts’ happening when it comes to women in predominantly male-dominated spaces. However, as slow as the progress looks, we must continue to celebrate.

The following two new directors were elected to the Two Oceans Marathon (TOM) NPC Board during the 14th Annual General Meeting: lse de Wet and Liezel Short. lse de Wet was chosen as the chairperson, ushering in a new, women-led board for the first time in history, with Liezel Short acting as vice chairperson. “I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude, humility, and determination as I accept the honour and responsibility of assuming the role of chairperson of this esteemed organisation.

“I am acutely aware that taking on the role of chairperson for the iconic Two Oceans Marathon is both a privilege and a challenge. With careful planning, dedication, and a strong team, the intention is to maintain the race’s legacy,” said De Wet. Short said that she is honoured to assume the role. She went on to say that this milestone represents progress and a commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities within the Two Oceans Marathon NPC.