Go outside, touch grass: The reality of the clutches of social media addiction

Millennials and Gen Z are always accused of being addicted to social media. But does this statement have merit? Social media networks generate large amounts of revenue. They are designed to take advantage of human psychology, releasing dopamine in the brain with each video and interaction to keep people online and addicted.

This is according to SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA, Anna Collard who said that the premise is straightforward: the longer one remain on social media, the more advertising they consume. “This might cause us to behave in unhealthy ways, and we must strike a balance,” Collard added. World renowned addiction expert and physician, Gabor Maté defines addiction as, “Any behaviour that gives you temporary relief, temporary pleasure, but in the long term causes harm, has some negative consequences and you can't give it up, despite those negative consequences.”

Collard brought up that dopamine is the hormone that motivates us to achieve things from a survival point of view. It helps us to survive and thrive. “We are wired to respond to it because it drives us to do things. However, dopamine is not supposed to be a pleasure hormone. When it is triggered by social media, it gives us a false sense of happiness that quickly fades away. We are programmed to want more; to do more things that make us happy. But are we really happy?” The technology is not the problem, said Collard but, there needs to be a robust regulatory framework that protects users and the environments where social media operates.

She described this as a complex and difficult topic in which individuals must be conscious of how social media influences their well-being and behaviour while also becoming more aware of the hazards associated with posting information online. Once a digital footprint is established, it is exceedingly difficult to remove. “Think about the parents who posted their children’s baby photos on social media when the platforms first emerged. Back then, social media was just a space where people could connect with friends and family around the world, sharing parts of their lives.