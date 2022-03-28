Hawks bust company director for allegedly swindling SARS for R4m, 17 years ago

Durban: A 44-year-old East London man, who is accused of defrauding the South African Revenue Services of R4million, has been released on bail. According to the Hawks, Mlingani Mlanga, 44, the director of Mlanga McDonald Incorporation, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged that during the period of June 2005 to May 2012, Mlanga McDonald Incorporation had allegedly, through e-filing, submitted VAT returns claiming input tax refunds that were not due to the company. “Sars discovered claims of more than R4 million that were suspicious.” In 2018, the matter was reported to the East London based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

“The investigation revealed that the refunds were successfully paid by Sars to the claimant, and he was arrested on Friday.” The matter was adjourned to April 16. IOL