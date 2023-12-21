How a robot named Georgie is revolutionising healthcare in the Western Cape

The robots are here - and they are revolutionising South Africa’s rural healthcare. While robotic devices are increasingly being used in the private medical sector, the Western Cape health department is also turning to robots to help them care for people living in far flung areas.

The Western Cape health department’s TeleICU pilot project, facilitated between George Regional and Groote Schuur Hospitals for their critical care services, is a response to the challenges faced in providing critical care outside metropolitan areas. Traditionally, such care has been limited and costly, often necessitating patient transfers to tertiary healthcare facilities for specialised services. George Regional Hospital, being the only facility with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in its region, serves a large population.

However, it has relied on either specialists travelling to George or transferring critically ill patients to Cape Town for essential consultations. These transfers, often requiring Air Mercy Services, come with a hefty price tag of approximately R200,000. Leveraging the telehealth experiences gained during the Covid-19 pandemic, George Regional Hospital has innovated by adopting digital health technology.

This move aims to provide the best possible care for patients while managing costs effectively. The pilot project enables real-time access to critical care expertise through a Double Robotic device named “Georgie”. This technology facilitates improved decision-making and knowledge transfer, leading to enhanced patient outcomes.

Notably, the device requires no subscriptions or additional IT infrastructure, making it a cost-effective solution. Dr Ivan Joubert, Head of the Division of Critical Care Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, joined a tour of the TeleICU pilot project by Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo virtually through the robotic device. He highlighted the benefits of telemedicine, and said that telemedicine had proven to be an opportunity of not only improving patient care but also in building team relationships across facilities.

“There are faceless names that you’ve spoken to often over the phone who are now as much a part of the critical care team as the staff here at home,” Dr Joubert said. “Unique to our project is the fact that we’re using this as a peer-to-peer intervention, rather than a healthcare provider to patient approach traditionally used in telemedicine processes.” Mbombo, speaking at the event, hailed the transformative potential of the project.

“This project is proving that specialists no longer must be by the bedside in order to render life-saving services,” Mbombo said. She said they were now able to provide the same consultation without having to bear the costs of transfers or travelling. “Even though this device is currently focused on critical care services, it possesses the immense potential of being expanded to other disciplines,” said Mbombo.

“Innovations such as these in the telemedicine area could make our healthcare services not only more accessible, but importantly more equitable,” she said. “Due to the current constrained fiscal environment it is more important than ever to find new ways to improve the quality of healthcare while also cutting on costs. I look forward to seeing how this pilot project brings the best possible care to patients in the Garden Route.” As the TeleICU pilot evolves, its impact on reducing patient readmission and mortality rates, average length of stay, and transfer rates will be assessed, along with its influence on staff and patient satisfaction.