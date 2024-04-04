Improving service delivery will be a game-changer for Cato Manor residents

Hope Ntanzi Recent polling research points towards a fierce contest for the control of KwaZulu-Natal, as the ANC’s grip on power is being challenged by its political foes.

At the heart of this contest is the quality of service delivery in the province. The struggles of Cato Manor’s informal settlement residents is a case in point. Despite endless promises to provide quality services such as housing, water, and sanitation, the demands of this community for a better life have fallen on deaf ears, according to some residents.

‘’After years of promises, nothing has changed regarding decent housing. Politicians need to fulfil their campaign promises,’’ said Cato Manor community member Moreen Thusi. Thusi also lamented the lack of accountability and transparency on service delivery-related issues. ‘’We need new ideas and accountability. Potential new voices and commitment to holding the government responsible for its commitments could be provided by the DA or EFF, “ she said.