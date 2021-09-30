News
Two people have been charged with fraud, for allegedly trying to alter a signature on a bank account that doesn’t belong to them. Picture: Pixabay
KZN duo in court for allegedly trying to forge signatures on a R810 million corporate bank account

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 1h ago

DURBAN: Two suspects who allegedly tried altering a signature on a bank account have been granted bail.

The Hawks in KZN said the accused, Nhlanhla Makhanya, 45, and Wandile Malinga, 38, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of fraud.

It is alleged that the accused allegedly approached the transactional banker in one of the banks in Durban on January 22.

“It is alleged that they tried to alter signatories on the Corporate Investment Bank account which does not belong to them and were not mandated to do so,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

“The potential loss was more than R810 609 571.”

He said a case of fraud was reported at Durban Central SAPS and the case docket was transferred to Hawks’ Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

“Makhanya and Malinga were traced and arrested on Wednesday.”

The accused were each granted R5 000 bail.

The matter was postponed to October 29.

