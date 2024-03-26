Load shedding suspended until Wednesday afternoon

Power utility Eskom announced that instead of transitioning to Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday, load shedding will be suspended until 4pm on Wednesday. The power utility said it had seen an improvement in available generation capacity due to the return of six generating units.

“Stage 2 load shedding will no longer be implemented from 16:00 today (Tuesday), as communicated previously,” read the statement. Eskom added that it will provide further update on Wednesday afternoon regarding any significant changes occur. “The evening peak demand for tonight (Tuesday night ) is 27 728MW. Unplanned unavailability is 13 840MW, while planned maintenance is currently at 5 066MW.”

In the meantime, electrical appliance manufacturer Defy has introduced innovative solutions to combat food spoilage during power cuts by unveiling a new product: the solar-off-grid powered fridge. Unlike traditional camping-style fridges, Defy's solar-powered fridge is stylishly designed to seamlessly integrate into any modern kitchen. Defy's solar hybrid fridge connects directly to solar panels and the electrical grid, operating on solar energy during the daytime and switching to on-grid mode when there is no sunshine.

While the fridges operate entirely off-grid, homeowners will need to purchase the solar panels and batteries separately. Expect to spend upwards of R10,000 for the fridge alone. According to Defy's website, their solar hybrid range prioritises solar energy, using as much solar power as possible to run the unit and reducing reliance on the electrical grid. This results in up to 44% less energy consumption in the fridge, offering both financial savings and environmental benefits for consumers. "This innovative approach to refrigeration not only addresses the challenges of food waste during load shedding, but also contributes to reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions," said a spokesperson for Defy.