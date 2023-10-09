Man says he has lived and thrived without money since 2008

Money makes the world go round, so goes the saying. However, Mark Boyle, a man from the UK claims that he has been living without money since 2008.

With all of modern society’s expensive trappings, how could he possibly do this? Money is a necessity for almost everything in one’s life. Well, he told CNN that his reasoning behind the less than conventional lifestyle started when he was sitting with a friend one night in 2007 talking about the problems of the world and attempting to decide which one to devote their lives to assisting resolve. “Then it hit me, at the root of it all was money, which creates a kind of disconnection between us and our actions, whether that’s through sweatshops, industrial agriculture, or war and so I decided to see if it was possible to do without,” Boyle told the news outlet.

After that life-altering conversation, Boyle reportedly sold his fancy houseboat, moved into an old caravan gifted to him by someone who simply wanted to get rid of it, and began his radical new life. “The first few months were hard, just finding my way. If you think about how disruptive it is when you just move house or change a job, imagine changing everything at once. But after a couple of months, it became very easy, I had all my routines worked out.” Boyle did not get into the nitty-gritty of how he lives without ‘the root of all evil’.

However, he authored The Moneyless Man, a book in which he goes into detail about the challenges he faced when making the transition and the practical solutions he came up with. It also includes the philosophy that pushed him to make such a drastic change in his life. Before this life change, he had a ‘normal life’. Boyle obtained well-paying work at an organic food firm in Bristol after graduating from college with a degree in business and economics.