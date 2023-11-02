Money talks: Here is what the Springboks earn outside of the national team

The Springboks are fresh off their well-earned Rugby World Cup win and are the richer for it, in more ways than one. But, how much do the esteemed players make?

According to the international community, it is rumoured that the champions will get around R93 million. However, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander stated that while World Rugby does not provide cash prizes for tournament victories, players would get win bonuses. The various Springbok players make their own bucks when playing in their different teams.

Here are the estimates of what some of the Springbok players earn outside of the national team: Handré Pollard Pollard plays for the Leicester Tigers in England. He is possibly one of the most well-paid players in the Springboks.

He is said to receive R33 million per season. Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain and South Africa’s head boy was snatched by the French Top 14 club, Racing 92.

Although it has not been confirmed in the overseas team, his former squad, the Sharks, reportedly received R17 million to release the much-wanted rugby professional. François “Faf” de Klerk Dubbed the Springbok’s ‘party animal’, De Klerk is a force on the field.

The 32-year-old currently plays for the Yokohama Canon Eagles in Japan. He is supposedly paid just over R20 million a year. Eben Etzebeth Etzebeth whose new haircut has had the country buzzing, is another well-paid player.

He also plays for the Sharks and is estimated to earn well over R22 million. Thomas du Toit Nicknamed the ‘’tank’’, Du Toit does damage during matches. He plays for Bath Rugby, an English team as a prop.

Estimates of what he earns start from R18 million and go up. Jean-Luc du Preez With a rugby gene in the family, two of Du Preez’s siblings play the sport.