No cancellations on luxury Blue Train following derailment

Durban - After one of the Blue Trains derailed at the weekend, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) confirmed that there would no cancellations on trips. Just after midnight on Sunday, at about 12.35am, 19 empty coaches of one of the Blue Trains derailed, at the Union Station Loop, in Germiston.

Executive manager Sibu Majozi, of the office of Transet chief executive, said: “This was a staged (unmanned) train with no passengers on board and no injuries were reported on site.” Read: Empty Blue Train derailed at Union station Majozi said Transnet Freight Rail would be investigating the cause of the derailment, and will apply remedial action where necessary.

“At this stage, although Blue Train services are impacted, there will be no cancellations. There is no impact on TFR’s freight operations,” said Majozi. The company said it would issue a further statement later today. Last week, Club Med cited the Blue Train as the world's most Instagram-worthy and luxurious train trips.