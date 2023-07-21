Emergency personnel in Ekurhuleni have assured residents in the area and those around Joburg not to worry after a cylinder exploded at an Industrial Park in Kempton on Friday morning.

According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi, at about 10. 30am, a 48 kg ammonia cylinder exploded at Zero Appliances in Chloorkop. "One person (worker) was injured and sustained an injury to his left leg. He was transported to hospital," Ntladi said. He added that the area was inspected and the police are investigating.

Ntladi said given the rising number of gas explosions in Johannesburg, the Ekurhuleni EMS is on high alert and inspecting all areas and companies that deal with gas. " For now, everything is contained and under control. There's no need to panic," he said. He added there was no fire on site.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kelebogile Thape waits consults with an EMS member on the site of the cylinder explosion in Kempton Park. Picture: Noni Mokati Detailing what transpired, Zero Appliances sales manager Quintin Scopetti said the injured worker had been handling the cylinder at the time of the incident. "We heard a loud sound and went to investigate. The ammonia got into his eyes and his leg was injured," said Scopetti. WATCH: Man sustains minor injuries in a Kempton Park gas explosion He indicated that there was no gas involved and that this was the first time that such an incident occurred.

A typical ammonia gas cylinder. Picture: Supplied/India Mart "There was no gas explosion. We don't sell gas.. It's just a cylinder that exploded. It's not normal and this is why we're investigating," he said. Scopetti said the firm has since been closed for the day.