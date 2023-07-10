Snow and freezing temperatures: Emergency service calls on Gauteng residents to be cautious

Gauteng emergency services have called on residents to exercise caution as the province continues to experience freezing temperatures accompanied by light snow. The warning comes on Monday after temperatures dropped to at least -6 degrees Celsius in the southern parts of the province.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson, William Ntladi, said as the temperatures drop, the risk of a fire in homes, offices and workshops rises. He also added that the harsh temperature can cause frostbites and hypothermia to those exposed. “The extremely cold conditions do not only affect human beings but they also affect animals equally. Those who are owners of pets that generally sleep and stay outside are advised to consider keeping them in a warm place as well,” he said.

Ntladi has also cautioned communities to remain vigilant, particularly when using heat sources to keep warm. Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) also echoed the same sentiments and warned residents about the dangers of leaving heating appliances unattended. Joburg EMS spokesperson, Nana Masechaba Kgiba, the City experienced an upsurge in fire incidents during winter.

"It is around this time that we respond to most fires, and we record a high number of fatalities. “We would like to urge communities to take the necessary precautions when dealing with heating appliances. “Don’t leave heaters and stoves unattended, also, let’s make sure that children are supervised when they are keeping themselves warm. We also urge communities not to leave candles and braziers unsupervised,” said Joburg EMS spokesperson, Nana Masechaba Kgiba.

Kgiba said since June, EMS has responded to over 100 structural fires in urban and informal settlements leaving seven people dead. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service said it has anticipated the cold temperate will lead into a snow in some parts of the country but didn’t see it happening in Gauteng. Forecaster, Kgolofelo Mahlangu, said the combination of cold air masses from the south and east with a low-pressure system moving across the region, caused a unique weather compound which resulted in snowfall.