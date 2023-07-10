Residents and holidaymakers in and around the Southern Drakensberg and Underberg areas woke up to a winter wonderland this morning after snow fell in the early hours of the morning. Silver-Streams, a popular holiday spot in the area shared a video of snow falling just before 3.30am. There has also been reports of snow fall in Nottingham Road.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of disruptive snowfalls which may lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and and isolated losses of vulnerable livestock and crops expected over the south western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. "A Yellow Level 2 warning of strong and damaging which could lead to small vessels capsizing, difficulty in navigation of small vessels and localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period of time, are expected along the coast of KZN today," Saws said.

The forecaster also predicted disruptive rainfall which could lead to localised flooding in the extreme north-eastern parts of the province. "A passage of an intense cold front is expected to affect the eastern parts of the country from today and tomorrow. The public/ small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions can be expected over the south-western parts of KZN today and over the western parts as well as Midlands today," Saws said.

Picture: Saws Picture: Saws Extremely cold weather has also been predicted for Gauteng as well as over Mpumalanga.

Picture: SA Weather Service Picture: SA Weather Service