No reported injuries or damage following Johannesburg tremor

There have been no reports of major injury or destruction around Johannesburg following confirmation that 2.90 magnitude earthquake occurred on the Gauteng’s West Rand on Saturday evening. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they received reports of the tremor felt in a large part of Johannesburg, mainly in Roodepoort, Soweto and surrounding areas.

“At this stage, however, we have had no reported major incidents reported through our emergency call centre,” he said. Mulaudzi said the emergency teams would however remain on high alert should they receive any reports of damage or injury. He further urged Johannesburg residents to exercise caution and be safe.

“If a tremor does occur and you happen to be at home, we advise that you take cover under a desk or table. If you are driving, pull over and park your vehicle in an open space. “Avoid high rise buildings and get to an open area as soon as possible,” he said. The South African Council of Geoscience on Saturday night confirmed that an earthquake had been registered near that Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine, on Gauteng’s West Rand.

According to the council, the seismic event occurred at about 6.46pm. It called for the public to register their experiences using their online survey. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the city’s emergency teams were combing the areas affected since last night for any signs of destruction or injuries.

In June, residents in the East Rand were were woken up by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of the morning. The epicentre was in Boksburg in that incident.