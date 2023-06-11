WATCH: Gauteng still reeling after early morning 4.4 magnitude earthquake

Gauteng residents are still reeling from the shock and fear after an earthquake struck in the early hours of the morning on Sunday. The Council for Geoscience has called on all those who felt the early morning earthquake that occurred on Sunday around 2.38am to record their experiences using its online questionnaire.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that an earthquake, registered at a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN), occurred in Gauteng. #Earthquake This was Benoni on the East Rand. pic.twitter.com/V6W30FbagO — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2023 According to the Council, the epicentre was located in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Propriety Mine in the East Rand of Johannesburg. However, people as far as in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed to have felt the early morning tremor.

Videos from security cameras showing the effects of the earthquake have been shared on social media with many describing what the tremor felt like to them. There have also been unverified reports of damaged houses, apartments and buildings in the province. A powerful magnitude 5.0 #earthquake happened in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/Uo9jSl1Rdd — Harun Seker (@harunseker) June 11, 2023 While some described the earthquake as a “scary” experience, others have said that an earthquake was added to the list of scary experiences South Africans were dealing with now.

@Ari_Rush93 on Twitter wrote, “No but South Africa is going through the worst from tremors in Joburg, cholera in Hammanskraal, 70 people murdered daily, GBV, rape, load shedding, interest rates, inflation, unemployment, politicians, corruption these can't be signs of a country that will get better #earthquake” No but South Africa is going through the worst from tremors in Joburg, cholera in hammanskraal, 70 people murdered daily, GBV, rape, load shedding, interest rates, inflation, unemployment, politians, corruption these can't be signs of a country that will get better #earthquake — ®️⭕©️™️ (@Ari_Rush93) June 11, 2023 Other social media users shared videos showing the magnitude of the earthquake felt in their area. Melville, JHB. Think the time on my camera is set incorrectly though #earthquake pic.twitter.com/gf7gDnAd2w — Merav Edout (@meravedout) June 11, 2023