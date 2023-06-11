Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, June 11, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Gauteng still reeling after early morning 4.4 magnitude earthquake

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that an earthquake, registered at a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN), occurred in Gauteng. Image: SUPPLIED/CSEM

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that an earthquake, registered at a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN), occurred in Gauteng. Image: SUPPLIED/CSEM

Published 48m ago

Share

Gauteng residents are still reeling from the shock and fear after an earthquake struck in the early hours of the morning on Sunday.

The Council for Geoscience has called on all those who felt the early morning earthquake that occurred on Sunday around 2.38am to record their experiences using its online questionnaire.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that an earthquake, registered at a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN), occurred in Gauteng.

According to the Council, the epicentre was located in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Propriety Mine in the East Rand of Johannesburg.

However, people as far as in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed to have felt the early morning tremor.

More on this

Videos from security cameras showing the effects of the earthquake have been shared on social media with many describing what the tremor felt like to them.

There have also been unverified reports of damaged houses, apartments and buildings in the province.

While some described the earthquake as a “scary” experience, others have said that an earthquake was added to the list of scary experiences South Africans were dealing with now.

@Ari_Rush93 on Twitter wrote, “No but South Africa is going through the worst from tremors in Joburg, cholera in Hammanskraal, 70 people murdered daily, GBV, rape, load shedding, interest rates, inflation, unemployment, politicians, corruption these can't be signs of a country that will get better #earthquake”

Other social media users shared videos showing the magnitude of the earthquake felt in their area.

We want to hear about your experience following the earthquake. Please send videos, pictures and your story to [email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

earthquakeNatural DisastergeographygeologySouth AfricaGautengJohannesburgScience

Share

Recent stories by:

Kailene Pillay
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe