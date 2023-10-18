Editor’s View: South African consumers are under the cosh

Monday was World Food Day, and the folks at Shoprite had sent IOL a basket of goods*. Literally a Shoprite basket loaded with grocery items: soap, mealie meal, oats, flour, oil, long-life milk, spaghetti, rice, peanut butter, a loaf of bread, and a pack of tea bags, among a few others - most of them Shoprite’s Ritebrand goods. It’s great to see retailers doing their best to provide marked-down house-brand essential items as a way to relieve some of the pressure on consumers. This basket cost R387.89.

That’s not bad considering what other retailers are charging. Now, I’m not that old. But I recall a time when that was the cost of a loaded trolley. This is not an indictment on Shoprite. The cost of living has really just skyrocketed recently. I gasped when, the last time I did a monthly shop, my trolley topped R2,000. Bear in mind, this was a while ago. We simply can’t afford to do a monthly shop anymore, and now just work from week to week.

And I’m among the privileged; there are many South Africans who are not even able to live from pay cheque to pay cheque. Now, we may not have yet gotten to that point, but in other countries that have experienced high inflation and cost of living crises, there have been riots in the streets. As the cost of basic foodstuffs increase, people look for bargains, and often find them by buying expired, unsafe, or even fake food products.