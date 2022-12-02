Successful end to 2022 World Engineering Education Forum (WEEF) and Global Engineering Deans’ Council (GEDC) Conference

Cape Town - The 2022 World Engineering Education Forum (WEEF) and Global Engineering Deans’ Council (GEDC) Conference in Cape Town has come to a successful end. The International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES), based in Washington DC, hosts the conference in different locations each year - and Cape Town was the first-ever African host.

The South African Society for Engineering Education (SASEE), as a member of IFEES, co-hosted the event with the University of Pretoria and Central University of Technology, in conjunction with the South African Engineering Deans’ Forum. Professor Sunil Maharaj from the University of Pretoria was the general conference chair. The conference hosted more than 350 delegates from over 20 countries and six continents.

It featured various keynote speakers, discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, including a minidrone cage where students could apply their new coding skills acquired from leading software developers for engineers and scientists, MathWorks. Another highlight was the University of Pretoria’s robotic dog, smWoef. Professor Maharaj said the conference was a great success. “The delegates found the range of topics, workshops and discussions very engaging - and the topics were pertinent to the whole engineering education fraternity including students, corporates, professors, deans and NGOs,” he said.

On Monday, at the opening of the conference, Professor Maharaj said the idea of the conference was to engage with people from the industry to understand what is needed from future engineers. “On the last day, our objective is to have a resolution. We will have seven resolutions and a way forward from this discussion so that there will be a call to action,” he said. The conference, which wrapped up on Thursday highlighted the following resolutions:

