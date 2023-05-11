The Plant Powered Show - Africa’s premier plant-based food, drink and conscious living event returns to Cape Town

The Plant Powered Show is fast becoming one of the most successful food and lifestyle events on the South African exhibition calendar. Returning to Cape Town at the end of May, The Plant Powered Show continues to bring the plant-based, vegetarian, vegan and conscious living revolution to a mainstream audience.

One of the main attractions will be The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth. Checkers –a sponsor of this event for the second time – will also be showcasing its exciting and diverse plant-based food range. The Plant Powered Show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment or more conscious living. The show also focuses on the trade - including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments as well as local distributors and exporters looking for innovative, high quality products. This year’s show features top local and international chefs and celebrity cooks presenting inspiring cooking demos. There will also be a range of diverse and compelling topics covered by the experts in the McCain Health and Wellness talks, premium and interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking, and a bustling marketplace of plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products.

One of the highlights of the show will be the interactive Masterclasses, which will feature an array of top chefs and award-winning mixologists hosting interactive hands-on food and drink workshops. Visit The Plant Powered Show’s website for programme information. “Consumers want to live more consciously and be more mindful of the animals we share the planet with. At the same time, chefs and foodies want to be inspired to create delicious meals with exciting new ingredients. It’s a food revolution that we are proud to be part of,” says event producer, Heidi Warricker. Tickets for The Plant Powered Show are available from Quicket or at the door and cost R200 per person for adults, and R160 per person for students and seniors over 60+ (valid ID required on entry). Tickets for the Masterclasses cost R145 - you can select as many as you like (valid with a General Admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available.

Book your tickets here before the show and save 25% with promo code TPPS2023. For more info, visit The Plant Powered Show website at www.plantpoweredshow.com Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town