The Plant Powered Show back in Cape Town in May

If you're looking for a more meaningful, healthy and sustainable lifestyle and are thinking about adopting a more plant-based lifestyle for you and your family then make sure you diarise The Plant Powered Show that's happening at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28.

The Plant Powered Show is fast becoming one of the most successful food and lifestyle events on the South African exhibition calendar. The show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment or more conscious living, as well as the trade, including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, looking for innovative, high quality products. Whether you’re flexitarian, vegan, vegetarian or simply looking to eat more consciously, this mega-collection of plant-based deliciousness is bound to expand your food horizons.

Apart from the exciting line-up of chefs who will entertain with live demos, the three day event will also feature diverse and compelling talks by leading health and wellness experts, interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking and a not-to-be-missed marketplace, packed with plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products, will round off what promises to be an unforgettable and highly informative experience. Spend the day tasting samples and shopping for plant-based treats; grabbing lunch from the pop-up eateries; sipping on delicious wines and conscious cocktails; watching free chef demos in The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth; and gaining sage advice in the McCain Health & Wellness talks. Gather your friends, invite your colleagues and get your tickets and enjoy a great day out at this year's Plant Powered Show.

Tickets for The Plant Powered Show are available from Quicket or at the door and cost R200pp for adults, R160pp for students and seniors over 60+ (valid ID required on entry). Tickets for the Masterclass costs R145 - you can select as many as you like (valid with a General Admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available. Tickets are on sale at Quicket or at the door. Book your tickets here before the show and SAVE 25% with promo code TPPS2023. For more info, visit The Plant Powered Show website: www.plantpoweredshow.com

The Plant Powered Show Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00