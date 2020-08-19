PICS: Families head out to play in the snow as cold front grips SA
Durban - Dozens of families made their way to the top of Swartberg Pass to frolic about in the snow on Wednesday as a cold front has us piling on the layers of clothing for a little while longer.
Earlier this week, the South African Weather Services issued a statement warning about a cold front expected over parts of the country.
Saws also predicted heavy rain in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape.
The Cape Argus reported that several homes were damaged after strong winds and wet weather made landfall.
The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said reports of roofs being blown off in Umyezo Road, Luzuko in Philippi East were reported.
Flooding was reported in UT Gardens Khayelitsha, Nomzamo, Strand and Phola Park in Philippi. She said there were no evacuations required.
Shacks from the newly established Covid Village were also blown away by strong winds, and hundreds of residents in Dunoon were left in the cold as the water flooded their shacks.
Saws said by Wednesday, the weather system had mostly moved off towards the eastern parts of the country with only residual showers lingering in parts of the Eastern Cape coast.
"Winds will have also lessened significantly. The southern half of the country remained colder," Saws said.
IOL