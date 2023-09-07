AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo marries another wife while finalising divorce from other queen

One of the prominent monarchies in South Africa, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of AbaThembu Kingdom, is set to traditionally wed a new queen in November this year. The news of the traditional wedding bells was announced by Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, the king’s spokesperson, on Wednesday.

King Buyelekhaya is a relative of Nelson Mandela, who also comes from the AbaThembu Kingdom. The upcoming official queen of the AbaThembu monarchy is 42-year-old Khazeka Nolubabalo Mcinga from the AmaNgxongo royal family in Graaff Reinet. Ngonyama said the church’s solemnisation proceeding took place on September 1 at Gonubie Baptist Church, and the traditional welcoming (wedding) will follow later.

PICTURE: Meet the new wife of Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, the King of Abathembu in the E. Cape. Queen Khazeka Nolulabalo Mcinga is 42 years-old, hails from Graaff Reinet and she is member of uMagxongo royal family. The King is currently divorcing his first wife, Queen Nokwanda. @IOL pic.twitter.com/cnPTPylGRT — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 6, 2023 "We would like the nation to be informed of the new developments that have taken place in the AbaThembu Kingdom concerning the queenship issues. "His Majesty Zwelibanzi has taken a decision to have another Queen from the AmaNgxongo Royal family," Ngonyama announced. Ngonyama said Queen Khazeka will play a vital role in bringing the unit together and leading crucial developmental programmes aimed at fighting poverty, gender-based violence issues, and unemployment.

"On November 25, 2023, there will be a formal process (traditional wedding) of introducing Queen Khazeka to the Royal family. "AmaDlomo Royal Family (oMadiba) have welcomed His Majesty's decision to take a second queen and wished him all the best," Ngonyama announced. Regarding the king’s marriage to Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo, a process to legally nullify it has already started, even though she gave him a successor to the throne.

"For the registration process of his marriage to Queen Khazeka, the civil marriage aspect of his union with Queen Nokwanda will need to be dissolved, as it prevents him from taking and protecting another queen. “His Majesty has informed Queen Nokwanda of his intention, and she did not show objection to the idea of the second queen, as AbaThembu customs allow,” he added. Early this year, King Buyelekhaya wanted to abdicate the throne to Queen Nokwanda and retire.

It is not clear what made him change his mind and file for the ongoing divorce proceedings. The king had been married five times before this latest marriage.