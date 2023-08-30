Ace Magashule launches new party, The African Congress for Transformation

The former head of the Hawks, General Berning Ntlemeza has come out of the wilderness to join the new political party formed by former ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule.
Ntlemeza was one of the people who spoke in Soweto on Wednesday when Magashule unveiled his party, called The African Congress for Transformation.
Speaking on behalf of the Eastern Cape, Ntlemeza said, “Guys, we want an alternative, there must be a change” and stepped back for Magashule to speak.
Ntlemeza was ousted in 2017 after a court ruled that his appointment to head the Hawks was irrational.
Unveiling the party, Magashule said it will be centred on African nationalism and pan-Africanism.
Magashule said his party is a broad collection of interest groups including freedom fighters, the unemployed and religious groups.
IOL Politics